Prairiewood Capital LLC Sells 2,249 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Prairiewood Capital LLC reduced its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF makes up about 1.3% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 49,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PXF traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.33. 388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,451. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.13. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $29.99 and a 12-month high of $47.38.

