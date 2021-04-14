Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) CEO Matthew R. Kane Sells 9,741 Shares

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $84,454.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,974,537 shares in the company, valued at $17,119,235.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Matthew R. Kane also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 10th, Matthew R. Kane sold 9,710 shares of Precision BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $114,480.90.
- On Friday, January 22nd, Matthew R. Kane sold 10,218 shares of Precision BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $138,249.54.
- On Monday, January 25th, Matthew R. Kane sold 9,695 shares of Precision BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $133,209.30.
Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $8.71. 902,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,306. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $496.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.08.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,021,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,534,000 after purchasing an additional 267,511 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 772,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,054 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 16,909 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Precision BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.96.
Precision BioSciences Company Profile
Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.
