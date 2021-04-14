Preferred Bank (PFBC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Preferred Bank to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $47.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 million. On average, analysts expect Preferred Bank to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $65.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $978.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.21. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $67.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.06%.

PFBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

