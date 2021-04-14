Premier Exhibitions (OTCMKTS:PRXIQ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Premier Exhibitions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRXIQ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.03. Premier Exhibitions shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 275 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

About Premier Exhibitions (OTCMKTS:PRXIQ)

Premier Exhibitions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in presenting museum-quality touring exhibitions to public worldwide. It operates through two segments, Exhibition Management and RMS Titanic. It develops, deploys, operates, and presents exhibition products in exhibition centers, museums, and non-traditional venues.

