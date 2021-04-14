Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $230.27 Million

Brokerages expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to post sales of $230.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $228.90 million and the highest is $231.80 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported sales of $251.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year sales of $935.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $934.50 million to $937.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $950.23 million, with estimates ranging from $939.00 million to $970.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

In related news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $246,485.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at $706,157.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $319,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 15,007 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $47.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average of $38.79.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

