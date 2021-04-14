Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Pretium Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Cormark has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$221.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$212.34 million.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PVG. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Pretium Resources from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of PVG opened at C$14.09 on Wednesday. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of C$10.23 and a 12 month high of C$19.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.20. The firm has a market cap of C$2.65 billion and a PE ratio of -53.57.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

