Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 37,328 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 160.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,328 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

NYSE:SPCE opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 0.80. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $62.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.77.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). On average, research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPCE. Bank of America upped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other Virgin Galactic news, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 7,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $280,911.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,377,766.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $109,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,910,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,235,101.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,164,132 shares of company stock valued at $111,419,140. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.