Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 70.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 25.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 21,806 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 16.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,306,000 after buying an additional 45,440 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 90.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 42,625 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $3,186,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

ADS stock opened at $105.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $121.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.32.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADS. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.69.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

