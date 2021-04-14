Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,907 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.08% of First Merchants worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRME. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Merchants by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Merchants by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get First Merchants alerts:

FRME stock opened at $45.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.32. First Merchants Co. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.17.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $129.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.95 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 26.65%. As a group, analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

Several brokerages have commented on FRME. Raymond James upgraded First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. First Merchants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

In related news, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $195,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.