Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 7,749 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,525 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.05% of 2U worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 2U by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,293,000 after acquiring an additional 111,027 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter worth $416,000. Caption Management LLC grew its position in 2U by 331.6% in the fourth quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,599 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 2U in the fourth quarter valued at $6,832,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in 2U in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000.

Get 2U alerts:

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,928,974.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,094,537. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $895,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,514 shares in the company, valued at $10,330,931.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWOU. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $39.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day moving average of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.10. 2U, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.41 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. As a group, analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

2U Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.