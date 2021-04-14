Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,687 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 20,366 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.11% of 3D Systems worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3D Systems by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DDD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. 3D Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of DDD opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30. 3D Systems Co. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $56.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $172.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.39 million. Analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

