Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,610 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.10% of Harsco worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter worth $408,000. Plaisance Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 56,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,151,000 after purchasing an additional 25,920 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSC stock opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. Harsco Co. has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 73.04, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.03.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $508.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

