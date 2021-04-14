Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 327.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,447,000 after acquiring an additional 109,117 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 29,791 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

In other news, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $2,111,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $948,795.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,899,061.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,217 shares of company stock valued at $6,804,706. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $81.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.06. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.16 and a 52 week high of $87.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.09 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 7.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.