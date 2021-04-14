Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,107 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,402,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,174,000 after purchasing an additional 67,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 597,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 135,331 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $14.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $335.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.65 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group downgraded Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 374,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,991,050.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

