Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,447,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $118.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $131.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.71 and its 200 day moving average is $117.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $403.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.88 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTS. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $2,294,800.00. Also, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total transaction of $147,016.16. Insiders sold a total of 24,337 shares of company stock worth $2,800,937 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

