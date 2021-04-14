Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 81.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,288 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,385 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of Fulton Financial worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fulton Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,290,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,095,000 after buying an additional 646,405 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Fulton Financial by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,295,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,363,000 after buying an additional 770,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Fulton Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,279,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,992,000 after buying an additional 62,064 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fulton Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,537,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,563,000 after buying an additional 37,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fulton Financial by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after buying an additional 572,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.72. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $220.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.12 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.29%.

FULT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

