Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,435 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,147,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,993,000 after acquiring an additional 55,238 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $58,134,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,361,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 268,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,376,000 after buying an additional 22,129 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after buying an additional 14,681 shares during the period. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $54.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $54.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.65.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola European Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.63.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

