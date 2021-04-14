Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.59 Million Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Spire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Spire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.56.

NYSE SR opened at $76.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.14. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $79.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

