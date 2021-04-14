Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.68 Million Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,894 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,744 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 392.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNV opened at $45.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $500.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNV. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.23.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

