Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.05% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $173.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.50. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $77.05 and a one year high of $178.63.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $677.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.27.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

