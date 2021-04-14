Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,659 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,598 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.08% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,565 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,123,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.22. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 2.10.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

