Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 66.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.09% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 372,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,859,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,653,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $1,496,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

In related news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $110,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Malcolm Donnan sold 6,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $755,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,923 shares of company stock worth $2,370,653. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $110.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.49 and a fifty-two week high of $129.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 145.52 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.39.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This is a boost from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.