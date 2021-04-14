Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 71.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,781 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.09% of The RealReal worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of REAL. Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 13.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The RealReal during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $185,287.50. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 19,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $532,906.36. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,121. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 3.33. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.29 and a 1-year high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $84.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.89 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of The RealReal in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The RealReal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.88.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

