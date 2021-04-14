Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,556 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTO opened at $29.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.84. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $38.99.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

