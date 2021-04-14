Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,956 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of CNX Resources worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

NYSE:CNX opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.68. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $15.89.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The business had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.45) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America started coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.