Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AYI. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $17,156,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AYI opened at $170.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.76. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.55 and a fifty-two week high of $173.61.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

AYI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.19.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

