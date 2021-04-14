Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in OneMain by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,138,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in OneMain by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $665,000. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $55.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.15 and a 200 day moving average of $45.59. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $59.00.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.56 million. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $3.95 dividend. This represents a $15.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 28.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

