Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,210 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of World Fuel Services worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,111,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,597,000 after buying an additional 253,474 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,954,000 after buying an additional 54,402 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter worth $26,959,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 791,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,662,000 after buying an additional 38,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 561,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,510,000 after buying an additional 127,570 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $477,267.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,329.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 49,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $1,752,379.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,528 shares of company stock worth $2,372,180 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INT opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.29. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.20%.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

