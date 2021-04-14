Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,446 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,655 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.05% of Synaptics worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth $848,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Synaptics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synaptics by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on SYNA shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Synaptics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.31.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $218,885.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,994.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total transaction of $287,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,756.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,768 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics stock opened at $130.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $55.59 and a fifty-two week high of $144.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $357.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.68 million. On average, analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.