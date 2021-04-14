Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 21,188 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 21,188 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.21% of OraSure Technologies worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $742.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.87 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.53.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.30 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on OSUR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

OraSure Technologies Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

