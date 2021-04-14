Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,484 Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $254,588.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at $11,282,235.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $487,169.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,110,603.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,758 shares of company stock worth $2,232,921. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QTS opened at $64.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.59. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. Equities analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.05%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.72.

QTS Realty Trust Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.