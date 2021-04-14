Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 5,158 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,158 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1,331.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.50 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

Shares of AMG opened at $154.86 on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.80 and a 12-month high of $159.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 67.04, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.51. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $145.53 per share, with a total value of $363,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.23 per share, with a total value of $544,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

