Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 5,466 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,466 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of United Community Banks worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UCBI. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth about $51,768,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,123,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,960,000 after purchasing an additional 660,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,809,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,309,000 after purchasing an additional 374,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 106.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 232,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 306,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 202,185 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.20. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. United Community Banks had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $186.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

In other United Community Banks news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $52,416.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,924 shares in the company, valued at $733,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $339,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,223,785.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

