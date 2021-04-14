Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 7,010 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,010 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of TEGNA worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in TEGNA by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in TEGNA by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in TEGNA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in TEGNA by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 332,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TGNA. Barrington Research boosted their price target on TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Huber Research lowered TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TEGNA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

NYSE TGNA opened at $20.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.55. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $20.84.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.10 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

