Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 70,694 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70,694 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.07% of Commercial Metals worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,060,498.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $1,199,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,577 shares of company stock valued at $4,178,082 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.02.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

CMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.10.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

