Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 923 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCPC. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 68.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Balchem during the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Balchem by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Balchem during the third quarter worth approximately $629,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCPC. Stephens upgraded Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Balchem from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

BCPC stock opened at $122.15 on Wednesday. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $79.75 and a 1 year high of $132.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90 and a beta of 0.54.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $180.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

