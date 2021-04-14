Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.05% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,172,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,043,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 51,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 13,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,663,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTM opened at $1,130.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $752.10 and a 1 year high of $1,267.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,165.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,026.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.58.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $24.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.28, for a total transaction of $1,699,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,713,789.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

