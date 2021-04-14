Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,480 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.19% of Matthews International worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MATW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Matthews International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after acquiring an additional 14,995 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,055,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Matthews International by 485.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,551,000 after acquiring an additional 466,811 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Matthews International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW opened at $41.05 on Wednesday. Matthews International Co. has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $42.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.73 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other Matthews International news, Director David A. Schawk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Dunn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $248,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $870,660. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.