Primecoin (XPM) Trading 20.8% Higher This Week

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and $2.49 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Primecoin has traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 35,846,403 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

