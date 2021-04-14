Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Gap Up to $33.31

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.31, but opened at $35.24. Primoris Services shares last traded at $35.62, with a volume of 2,799 shares changing hands.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.23. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $897.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 609.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

