Princeton Capital (OTCMKTS:PIAC) Trading Up 3.6%

Princeton Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:PIAC)’s share price shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 220 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17.

About Princeton Capital (OTCMKTS:PIAC)

Princeton Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in the private equity investments. The firm specializes in making investments in form of middle market, mezzanine, first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, leverage buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalization, growth financing and debt financing investments.

