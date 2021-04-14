Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 7,107 Shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of Cantel Medical worth $13,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.20.

Cantel Medical stock opened at $84.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $89.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.82.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Cantel Medical’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $453,255.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,743.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

