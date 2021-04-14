Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 19,249 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,249 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of LTC Properties worth $13,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LTC. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in LTC Properties by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial cut LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.89.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Research analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.