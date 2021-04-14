Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,438 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 277,770 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $13,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FBC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $307,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,843 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $30,019,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $22,226,000. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1,035.9% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 443,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,076,000 after purchasing an additional 404,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,810,000 after purchasing an additional 330,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $44.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.80. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $51.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.73 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Flagstar Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

