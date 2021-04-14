Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,487,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,088 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of Retail Properties of America worth $12,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RPAI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,606,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,593,000 after buying an additional 3,462,832 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,743,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,236 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 3,496.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,061,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,665 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,300,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,254,000 after purchasing an additional 565,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 1,116.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 293,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RPAI opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.85 and a beta of 1.68. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $12.21.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Retail Properties of America in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Retail Properties of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

