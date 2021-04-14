Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,714 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Acuity Brands worth $13,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at about $412,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $17,156,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $170.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.55 and a 52 week high of $173.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. Equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.19.

In other Acuity Brands news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

