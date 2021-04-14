Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,211 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $12,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,439 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.88.

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -55.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 6.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.90. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

