Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.82.

A number of research firms have commented on PFG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

PFG opened at $62.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.91. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $63.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.14%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $453,551.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,348. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

