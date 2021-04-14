Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 4,411 Shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,834 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of NIC worth $13,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EGOV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIC by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,447,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,863,000 after acquiring an additional 428,627 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of NIC by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,943,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,200,000 after acquiring an additional 59,856 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of NIC by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,642,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,419,000 after acquiring an additional 83,185 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIC by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,636,000 after acquiring an additional 89,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NIC by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,511,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,032,000 after acquiring an additional 138,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EGOV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Northcoast Research cut NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barrington Research cut NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

NIC stock opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. NIC Inc. has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $35.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day moving average is $27.47.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.77 million. NIC had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. NIC’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services and payment solutions that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company operates through three segments: State Enterprise, Payments, and TourHealth.

