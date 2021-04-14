Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,157 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,188 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of Wintrust Financial worth $13,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 6,153.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

WTFC stock opened at $75.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $87.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.97 and its 200 day moving average is $62.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $417.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.56%.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

In related news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

